Got $130,000 And An Interest In Cars Driven By Dukes? Join Our California Craigslist Safari

A royally-owned 1934 Rolls Royce, a unique Citroën SM, or a surprisingly well-kept Chrysler TC by Maserati: Which is the true representation of luxury? Only the intrepid Craigslist explorer can decide.

Are you courageous enough to brave the uncharted wilds of the Cars+Trucks pages of Southern California, the natural habitat of the greatest and strangest collection of used cars a negotiable amount of money can buy? If so, join us on our journey.

Advertisement

Welcome to California Craigslist Safari, a journey into the endless frontier of rust-free potential that is the world’s greatest regional imitation newspaper classified section on earth. What will we find today?



1972 Citroen SM

Image : Craigslist

The title: 1972 Citroen Maserati SM! California Car - $5700



The appeal: Have you ever found yourself struggling to decide whether restoring a Citroën SM is just a garden variety bad idea, or one of those ideas so bad that it wraps back around to being excellent? You may feel like you know the answer in your heart, but you cannot know for sure until you try. And, hey, this one has a sunroof.

Advertisement

Maserati engine, French everything else, almost 50 years old—what could possibly go wrong here?

1934 Kurtis Midget

Image : Craigslist

Advertisement

The title: Kurtis Midget Race Car - Offenhauser - $50000



The appeal: Racing an open-wheeled car on a dirt oval is a terrifying thing to do now, so you can imagine how much more terrifying it must have been in 1934. With this vintage racer, you don’t have to imagine anymore .

Advertisement

1990 Chrysler TC by Maserati

Image : Craigslist

Advertisement

The title: 1990 Chrysler TC by Maserati - $6900



The appeal: The ad describes this car as in “Truly remarkable condition,” and it is not wrong. This is certainly the cleanest Chrysler TC by Maserati I have ever seen. If you have always dreamed of keeping a museum of K-Cars, this is the crown jewel.

Advertisement

1969 Alfa Romeo GTV 1750 (With a bonus 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider)

Image : Craigslist

Advertisement

The title: Pure Italian - $39000



The appeal: Finally, pack-in marketing comes to classic car purchasing! One of these cars is an example of what a great Italian touring car can be, an unforgettable design and a brilliant piece of engineering. And you get an Alfa Romeo Spider, too. What a deal.

Advertisement

One Collector’s Entire High-End Collection

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

The title: Downsizing my collection-Alfa, Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Velocette - $1



The appeal: Your pick of a collection including a 1956 Nash Rambler, a 1973 Fiat 500, and a 1934 Rolls Royce Phantom II Limousine De Ville with coachwork done by Gurney Nutting.

Advertisement

Yes, the prices and previous ownership by Dukes vary wildly, but there is some real credit due to a collector equally willing to let any of them go to make space.

There’s also a 1960 Mercedes Benz 190b Kombi, a Vincent drag racing bike, a 1962 Laverda 200 and more.