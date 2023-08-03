The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Google Street View Car Involved In 100 MPH Police Chase

The police claim the driver was going nearly double the speed limit past a high school

Ryan Erik King
Comments (4)
Google Street View vehicle with equipment for recording 360 degree images for the Google Maps platform, driving down a street in the Silicon Valley, Mountain View, California, May 3, 2019.
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)

Google Street View is an incredibly useful tool. Though, someone has to capture all of the imagery needed to create Street View. The tech giant operates a fleet of cars equipped with roof-mounted 360-degree cameras. According to WXIN, one of those cars was involved in a high-speed police pursuit earlier this week.

According to the Middletown Police Department, an officer spotted a Google Street View car going over 100 miles per hour flying by other vehicles on U.S. 36 near Shenandoah High School. The speed limit on that stretch of road 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis is only 55 miles per hour, and it’s reduced to 40 mph when the school zone lights are turned on.

The office started a chase and reached the speeding Street View car. The camera car’s driver refused to pull over. The pursuit went into the next county and continued until the driver lost control of his car. The Street View car went through someone’s yard and crashed into a creek.

WTHR reported that the driver was Coleman Ferguson, a Florida driver’s license holder. He allegedly told police that he was scared to stop. Ferguson was taken into custody and then sent to a hospital to be medically cleared after the crash. After Ferguson was released from the hospital, he was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

It would be incredible to see the images captured by the camera car during the pursuit, but I’m certain that Google will make sure those photos never see the light of day.