A self-driving minivan belonging to Google’s self-driving car unit, Waymo, was involved in a crash in Chandler Arizona on Friday. The aftermath looks brutal.

We don’t know a whole bunch about the conditions surrounding this crash, but we do know from a Chandler Police Department statement provided by spokesperson Seth Tyler that Waymo’s Chrysler Pacifica was in “autonomous mode” during the crash, and that it doesn’t appear to have been the primary cause the impact.

“We are currently investigating a minor injury collision involving two vehicles, one of which is a Waymo autonomous vehicle,” the statement reads. “This afternoon around noon a vehicle (Honda sedan) traveling eastbound on Chandler Blvd. had to swerve to avoid striking a vehicle traveling northbound on Los Feliz Dr.”

“As the Honda swerved, the vehicle continued eastbound into the westbound lanes of Chandler Blvd. & struck the Waymo vehicle, which was traveling at a slow speed and in autonomous mode.”

The statement goes on to say that there was someone sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, and that the person sustained “minor injuries.”

The incident, whose aftermath you can see in ABC 15's video above, is still under investigation, according to the police statement.

This happens after a number of crashes involving self-driving cars has brought the technology under heavy scrutiny. In fact, in March, Waymo’s CEO claimed that its technology could have avoided a fatal crash involving an Uber-owned autonomous car. Could the Waymo van involved in the crash shown above have avoided the impact?

We’ve reached out to Waymo asking just that, but the company did not immediately respond.