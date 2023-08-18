Google Knows That EV Drivers Don't Need To See Gas Stations

Google quietly rolled out some beneficial changes that some EV drivers may not be aware of. The Verge reports that EV drivers using Android Auto won’t be able to see gas stations as points of interest in Google Maps anymore. They’ll be shown charging stations and other information that’s useful when driving an EV.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Pearl Xu said some of these features have been available to drivers since 2022 while others went live as far back as 2020. In essence, EV drivers will see EV-specific information in either Android Auto or built-in Google systems for EVs, such as shortcuts to charging stations. Xu outlined other EV-centric features in Maps and Google’s operating system to The Verge:

Real-time charging port availability: Just search for “ev charging stations” in Google Maps and you’ll see the real time availability of charging ports at nearby stations so you don’t have to wait in line.

Charging speed filters: The ‘very fast’ charging filter will help you easily find stations that have chargers of 150 kilowatts or higher. For many cars, this can give you enough power to fill up and get back on the road in less than 40 minutes. You can also use the “fast” chargers which will show you stations with chargers 50kW or higher.

Plug type filters: You can also filter for stations that offer your EV’s plug type so you only see stations with plugs that are compatible with your car.

Adding charging stops to trips: On any trip that’ll require a charging stop, Maps will suggest the best stop based on factors like current traffic, your charge level and expected energy consumption.

Charging stations in search results: We’ll also show you in search results when places like a supermarket have charging stations on-site. So if you’re on your way to pick up groceries, you can more easily choose a store that also lets you charge your car there.”

These are useful features that we’ve caught some wind of before, and would be even more useful on Google Maps for phones, too. That seems likely to happen sooner or later.

