Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is getting in on the specialty tire game for electric vehicles with its new all-season ElectricDrive GT tire. Basically, this bad boy is designed to reduce road noise and last longer in the face of unique EV-related challenges.

If you think about it, it makes sense. EVs are heavier and quieter than their internal combustion counterparts. You need a more durable tire to endure a more substantial weight. Because of the near-silent powertrains, you’ll also be more likely to hear any noises that are happening outside the cabin, ones that would normally be masked by the sound of the engine. So, you’ll want something with a much quieter ride.

EVs also deliver more instant torque straight to the wheels, so you’ll need a durable tire to handle that. This specific tire has an asymmetric treat pattern, an all-season compound that can cope with higher weight and more torque, and Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology — basically its fancy name for, “We made this tire quiet.” It reduces the amount of air vibration that occurs within the tire, which is largely where all the noise comes from.

“Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance,” David Reese, vice president for product development at Goodyear Americas, said in a news release about the product.

Goodyear is nowhere near the first company to introduce the EV-only tire. Bridgestone, Michelin, and Continental have all designed their own and have therefore dominated the market share since then.

If you’re an avid Goodyear fan that’s been dying to get your hands on an EV tire from your brand of choice, you’ll only have one size option to start with as we head into 2022. More will be coming soon after, but there’s no definite timeline.