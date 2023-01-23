Icy, Dirty Roads Can't Keep the Good Vibes Breakfast Club Down

LA's premier car get-together for those people who don't work on Friday mornings is still going strong.

By
Kyle Hyatt
A large gathering of cars and people are parked at Newcomb's Ranch in the Angeles National Forest.
Even with Newcomb’s Ranch closed for the foreseeable future, people still make the trek up ACH on Friday mornings.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

Los Angeles’ vibrant car culture isn’t exactly a secret. We have year-round awesome weather and great driving roads, and those two things combine to get people out and driving their weird/rare/valuable classics on a regular basis. Southern California is also the home of the original Cars & Coffee (RIP) and while there have been a whole host of pretenders to that throne, one event has risen up to be its true spiritual successor: Good Vibes Breakfast Club.

What is GVBC, and why is it so rad? Well, first, it’s on a weekday, so that limits the amount of people who show up. Next, it’s at the top of one of the world’s greatest driving roads, and just getting there can be a bar to entry for some. These things mean that the people who show up are real enthusiasts, which, as the name suggests, keeps the vibes pretty good.

I took the trip up into the Angeles National Forest recently in a 2023 Bentley Flying Spur (100% not the tool for this job, but expect a review soon). Here’s a look at some of what else showed up.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom

A Rolls-Royce Phantom hood with the Spirit of Ecstasy exposed is parked in front of other cars.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

Bringing a Phantom up Angeles Crest is an act of almost heroic stupidity, and so we must applaud this particular automotive journalist (not me) for heaving this 6,500-lb behemoth around some fairly hairy corners.

Stephan Papadakis’ 1972 Toyota Celica

Stephan Papadakis’ 1972 Toyota Celica

A dark blue 1972 Toyota Celica is parked in the shadows next to a late model Miata.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

Steph Papadakis is an absolute legend in import racing and drifting and his Southern California shop turns out some epic vehicles. This Celica isn’t so epic, but it’s really rad. I love the honest patina combined with great wheels and as a driver’s car, this one is probably awesome.

BMW E34 M5

BMW E34 M5

A red BMW E34 M5 is parked with a fashionable man standing next to it.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

This guy was a highlight of the meet for me. I love an E34 and this one, with this patina and in this color with a seriously sueded-out interior was something extra special. This thing clearly gets the piss driven out of it and I bet it was a laugh winding it out on ACH.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S off-roader

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S off-roader

A off-road modified Porsche Cayenne Turbo S is parked on a steep dirt hill.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

When you have a ‘roided-out Cayenne with this kind of ground clearance and articulation, you bet your ass you park it off-piste, specifically on a gnarly hill next to the parking lot. This thing is awesome and it already has me cruising AutoTempest for cheap Cayenne Turbos.

Lancia Delta Integrale

Lancia Delta Integrale

A yellow Lancia Delta Integrale is parked next to a classic Porsche 911.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

It wouldn’t be an LA car meet without someone bringing out their Delta Integrale and this one is particularly awesome. It’s on the good wheels and in a great color. It sounded mean as hell driving away, too. 10/10, no notes.

Hot Rod Longhood Porsche 911

Hot Rod Longhood Porsche 911

A white and gold hot rod Porsche 911 is parked next to a red Camaro.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

The hot rod 911 thing has been done to death, and publicized like crazy thanks to the likes of Magnus Walker and the R Gruppe people, but that doesn’t mean that the cars, when done well, aren’t uncontrollably cool. This car is not one of Magnus’ but the louvered decklid, drilled door handles and louvered rear quarter windows all borrow from his style. The light ivory and gold two-tone paint job is also incredible.

Porsche 944 Turbo

Porsche 944 Turbo

A white Porsche 944 Turbo is parked behind a gray Ford Mustang.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

I am 100% not a fan of the 924/944/968 front-engine Porsches, but even I, the die-hard 911 fanboy, must admit that this ultra-tidy 944 Turbo is pretty awesome. This example comes from the folks over at Auto Kennel and its awesome to see one this nice.

1968 Chevy Camaro

1968 Chevy Camaro

A red modified 1968 Chevy Camaro is parked next to a Porsche 911.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

A fire engine red classic Camaro on Centerlines with big-ass meats is just a classic recipe that you don’t even have to be a boomer to love. This thing was super clean, tastefully modified and had a license place that said HOT JAMZ, so what I’m saying is that it’s an essentially perfect piece of American iron.

2015 Ford Fiesta ST

2015 Ford Fiesta ST

A grey 2015 Ford Fiesta ST is parked in front of a faded sign.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

My first trip up Angeles Crest to Newcomb’s Ranch was in my much-loved 2014 Ford Fiesta ST, and while this car has better wheels and a cooler paint color than my old FiST, seeing it brings back all kinds of memories of what’s arguably the greatest modern hot hatch sold in the US. These things are so cheap and so silly that not buying another one is a constant struggle for me.

Toyota Corolla Wagon

Toyota Corolla Wagon

A beige 1980s Toyota Corolla wagon is parked among other enthusiast cars.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

Is this beat Corolla wagon a total shitbox? Yes. Is it also perfect on its tiny four-spoke wheels? You bet your ass it is. This is the kind of sun-faded but rust-free Japanese penalty box that you only see in California anymore and it’s exquisite. This just needs a Formula Atlantic-spec 4AGE to make it complete.

A very, very turbocharged Porsche 911

A very, very turbocharged Porsche 911

A white 1980s Porsche 911 with a big spoiler is parked near a red BMW M3
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

This thing makes the kind of turbo noises that put Group B rally cars to shame. The amount of whooshing and whistling and whirring even as it puttered around the parking lot was pretty heroic. The intercooler that’s so big it required the decklid to be cut up, the NACA duct windows and the killer wheels are just icing on the cake, frankly.

Come for the cars, come back for the culture

Come for the cars, come back for the culture

A louvered side window on a classic Porsche 911 with a Buccees sticker
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

The best thing about the rise of Good Vibes is the general aura of stoke surrounding the event. Everyone there is excited about everything that pulls in, and the kind of tribalism that can make car events unfun doesn’t really make itself known here. If you have a car you love and can make the drive up to Newcomb’s Ranch on a Friday morning, Good Vibes Breakfast Club is worth checking out.

