In every way I’ve seen so far, Mercedes-Benz has really stepped it up with the new A-Class and its coupe-ier sibling the CLA. What was once a penalty box designed solely to get millennials into dealerships and then trap them into leasing a more expensive SUV is now far nicer inside, packs much better tech and should put down serious power in AMG form. And in the new top-trim Mercedes-AMG A45 S, you will get some crazy numbers from just a 2.0-liter four.

Mercedes this week announced that the new M 139 twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine will put out 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque in S form, and 382 HP and 354 lb-ft in standard trim. Both are a pretty sizable bump over the last batch of AMG turbo fours.

Reportedly, this will be the most powerful four-cylinder engine currently in series production. Off the top of my head I can’t think of any other factory four-bangers putting out north of 400 HP, save for some of those old rare limited edition Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions. Either way it’s a rolling symbol of just how good internal combustion engine technology is at the moment.

Motor 1 reports this new engine will report for duty in the A45 AMG hatchback that America sadly does not get. But we will see it in the CLA45 AMG sedan that is headed our way, so that’s good.

Advertisement

This thing sounds like a riot to drive, and I can’t wait to put its crazy noises into my ear-holes someday.