Go Off-Roading With The Chevy ZR2 And ZR2 Bison Family

You’ve read the reviews, but you want more. I get it. Chevrolet’s ZR2 and ZR2 Bison family look as good as they drive, and you need a little more eye candy. The great news is that I took plenty of photos while I was cruising around the desert behind the wheel of the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Bison, the Silverado LD ZR2 Duramax, the Colorado ZR2 Bison, and the Colorado ZR2 — all so you can pretend you’ve hit the dusty trail right along with us.

Advertisement

Full Disclosure: Chevy invited me out to Palm Springs, California to get my hands on every member of the ZR2 off-roading family, including the Bison trims.