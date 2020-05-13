Go For A Spin In A Ford GT40 Why Don't You

Gif : Goodwood Road & Race

It’s time for a mid-week pick-me-up. We’ve worked hard to get through Wednesday, so reward yourself by riding onboard this Ford GT40 for six raw minutes of flat-out hammer-down driving through t he French countryside. These are honest-to-god narrow, tree-lined, dangerous- as- shit French roads that were closed down for the Tour Auto Optic 2000 vintage rally.



It’s a bit of a shame that this footage can only be delivered in 720p blurry cam, but the sound of that magnificent high-RPM V8 is well worth putting up with a slightly less than optimal video quality. It’s probably not worth watching on a big screen 4K TV, but I do recommend putting on a good pair of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones to experience this raucous American bleating its engine note across French territory.

Advertisement

The driver, Andrew Smith, is a perennial racer at Goodwood Festivals and Meetings, and once held the modern record up the Goodwood hillclimb. Obviously he’s no stranger to vintage race cars like this Ford , and has danced on the pedals of a number of different rides. The Ford is not a machine to be taken lightly, however, and even a well-heeled shoe like Smith can be taken by surprise. In one of the bends it appears that Smith gets on the throttle just a little earlier than the tires can manage, looping the little Blue Oval. Thankfully not hitting anything.

Growing up in rural Michigan, I experienced a number of drives like this with trees on both sides, pushing the throttle of my Ford far beyond what is recommended. My late-night drives home when I was already past curfew occasionally went as awry as this one. Mr. Smith and I are exactly the same. The only difference is my Ford was a 1992 Crown Victoria. It felt this fast at the time, though.