GMC Doesn't Want To Tell You Anything About Its Second Electric Pickup Truck Other Than That It Is Happening

It's already announced the Hummer EV pickup, and it said Monday there will be another.

Erik Shilling
Image for article titled GMC Doesn&#39;t Want To Tell You Anything About Its Second Electric Pickup Truck Other Than That It Is Happening
Photo: GMC

GMC’s second electric pickup — after the Hummer EV pickup — will probably be called the GMC Sierra EV, but for now GMC is offering no details about it, like the name, though GMC has confirmed that it will be a “full-size pickup.”

This will presumably be GMC’s F-150 Lightning competitor, and so the thing to watch is range, yes, but also price, as the F-150 Lightning will start at a little less than $40,000, not bad for a world in which that is the average price of a new car, period. That, however, is for the barebones “commercial-oriented” F-150 Lightning, while the consumer-oriented F-150 Lightning XLT will start at $52,974. Which is a long way of saying that I would guess GMC will shoot for something at least in the low fifties; GMC isn’t commenting either way.

“No, no real surprises there… from a GMC point of view,” GMC global vice president Duncan Aldred said Monday, referring to the F-150 Lightning’s pricing. Other things that GMC didn’t talk about: specs, where the truck will be built, and when it will debut. Still, naturally, Aldred said that he was confident that GMC is just about ready to dominate the EV full-size truck space, according to CNBC.

“I’m very confident GMC will be a big winner in this space,” Duncan Aldred, global head of GMC, said Monday during a digital media event. Aldred said the vehicle is “pretty advanced” in its planning, however he declined to disclose timing of the vehicle.

I am not at all confident that, in general, pickup trucks are the best application of battery-electric powertrains, given how much towing range is likely to suffer. But GMC, Ford, Tesla, Chevy, and Ram are all doing electric trucks, so we’ll find out how wrong I am sooner or later.

