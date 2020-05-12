GM Markets Camaro To New 'Soda Flavor' Demographic With Wild Cherry Package

Photo : Chevy

Most special editions or design packs on American cars these days are very monochromatic, dark, and often dull. Some go for the full murder-out, black on black, and most do some variation of that. But the 2021 Chevy Camaro will reportedly buck the trend with a red hot Wild Cherry package.

The first report of the new special edition Camaro came up on Muscle Cars & Trucks a few days ago, claiming the new “Wild Cherry Design Package” will be available on cars configured with the RS trim and “Wild Cherry Tintcoat” premium paint option already selected.

Here’s more about the upcoming package, which has yet to be officially announced:

Along with updates previously reported on the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, MC&T has discovered that the modern muscle car will debut a unique “Wild Cherry Design Package,” per a fleet order guide. This new package joins upgrades such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a 10-speed automatic for the Camaro SS 1LE package. It also comes at the expense of the Shock and Steel Special Edition, which appears to have been around for the 2020 model year only. While no official photos of the 2021 Camaro Wild Cherry Design Package are available just yet, we understand the new color to be a deep ruby red, not unlike the bygone Garnet Red from 2020.﻿



Here’s what Garnet Red looks like:

Photo : Chevy

There are technically two package options, one for the hardtop coupe Camaro, and another for the convertible. Here’s what they reportedly include, again from Muscle Cars & Trucks:



Wild Cherry Design Package 1 (RY2) Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes, LPO (5ZB) Camaro logo wheel center caps, LPO (WR1/57W) 20″ 5-split spoke polished forged wheels with Black star center cap, and (VYW) premium carpeted floor mats with Camaro logo. It also includes a Camaro fender badge emblem (CG3). Wild Cherry Design Package 2 Includes all Wild Cherry Design Package 1 (PDL) content, plus (S0U) Black sueded knee pads (S0U), a black fuel filler door with a visible carbon insert (LPO: VQL), second-generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects (LPO VTD), and a Silver/Black/Black Metallic Center Stripe (LPO: DUU/DUV/DW8).

So picture in your head that Garnet Red car with black metallic stripes and some nice big wheels. That’s so much more promising than another murdered-out package. Hopefully people who can afford this feel the same way.