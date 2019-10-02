GM Kept Selling Replacement Keys It Already Recalled, Has To Recall Them Again

Back in 2014, General Motors had to recall every single fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro key, meaning hundreds of thousands of key fobs sold with cars from 2010 to 2014. Well, GM has to do it again, because somehow they never stopped selling the potentially hazardous key fobs as replacements.

The first recall was related to, but not the same as, the major GM ignition switch recall and scandal, where it was possible for vehicle keys to turn the ignition out of the run position, potentially cutting off the engine and electrical power and disabling airbags from deploying. That issue was implicated in up to 124 deaths and hundreds more injuries, according to litigation from 2015.

Because of that situation, GM subsequently voluntarily recalled the key fob initially sold with the fifth-generation Camaro in 2014 and distributed redesigned keys, citing risk of the driver’s knee knocking the old key out of the run position, despite no record of such incidents directly involving said key fob.

Now, GM has to recall the same key fob again, because it was mistakenly distributed to fifth-gen Camaro owners as a replacement key even after the recall for years, according to Consumer Reports:

GM is now recalling the faulty key again after an employee discovered it was still for sale by GM as a replacement part. Though recalled for use with the Camaro, the switchbladelike “flip” design key is still used for other GM vehicles not involved in the recall. CR found that it still remains listed for sale from various third-party online sellers as a replacement part for the Camaro.﻿

A GM spokesperson told Jalopnik:

General Motors has decided to voluntarily recall certain flip key/RKE transmitter assemblies that may have been sold as replacement keys for 2010–2015 model year Chevrolet Camaro vehicles. GM previously recalled these flip key/RKE transmitter assemblies, which were sold as original equipment with 2010–2014 model year Chevrolet Camaro vehicles (NHTSA recall 14V346). GM dealers may have inadvertently sold these flip key/RKE transmitter assemblies as replacement keys for 2010–2015 model year Chevrolet Camaro vehicles.



According to the spokesperson, 10,740 Camaros are implicated in the recall and the owners will be notified by GM. Anyone still using a flip-key design for their Camaro should have it replaced at a dealership free of charge with the redesigned “flat blade design” key that was introduced after the first recall, which doesn’t stick out as far and is less likely to be bumped.

You would think it wouldn’t be too difficult to remember to make sure the same recalled key sold with a Camaro over a span of five years was also taken out of inventory for future key replacements, but General Motors, uh, failed to catch that until now. It’s been five years.

As helpfully pointed out by Consumer Reports, owners can reach Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. You can access NHTSA’s page for this new recall here.