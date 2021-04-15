GM Keeps Making Amazing Cheap EVs For China

Image : GM

GM might be still working on getting its EVs to take off in the United States, but in China it is running away with a sales success: T he four-seater Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV, which was outselling the Tesla Model 3 two-to-one earlier this year. Part of that comes down to the price (about $4,100) and part of that is the adorable design, which just got more adorable.

Advertisement

This is the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio. Some foreign language outlets have been saying that this is a concept car, with the French LeBlogAuto claiming that “The convertible for its part has very little chance of seeing the light of day in series [production].”



According to the local Chinese-language publication Autohome.com.cn, however, this car is indeed headed to the public:

The official map of the new car has been released before, and it has been officially confirmed that the new car will not only stay in the concept car stage, and the official will mass produce it. In addition, Hongguang MINIEV CABRIO will also make its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19.﻿



We have reached out to comment to GM and will update this post when we hear back.

Image : GM

Advertisement

Image : GM

Either way, it’s hard not to take in the pure joy of this little one-box hatchback turned into a little convertible electric car, like a Smart only actually cheap.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering about specs, this thing tops out at 62 mph with just 17.5 horsepower and can cover 105 miles on a charge even in its longest-range setup with a 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. You don’t get a lot of electric car for around four grand, but you do get an electric car.