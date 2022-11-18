Tesla owners in need of repairs might have something to reluctantly rejoice. Speaking at GM’s Investor Day 2022, GM President Mark Reuss might have surprised some when he revealed that a small number of GM dealers have been doing repairs on thousands of Teslas for over a year. Since 2021, GM dealers across the country have repaired 11,180 Teslas in total.

The business sees GM dealers offering repairs and service to Tesla owners. Reuss said that GM dealers have the technical and customer-service know-how from years of repair on Volts and some of GM’s newer EV offerings. “It’s a new business, which is great,” Reuss said, chuckling a bit as he announced the news.

This is a big deal for GM as well as Tesla customers. Not only does it give GM a chance to look inside at the intervals of a rival automaker’s product and learn from that, it also gives Tesla customers easier access to service that’s sometimes hard to find. Reuss pointed out in the presentation, more than 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a GM dealership. Because of this, Tesla may be on the offensive. Reuss says that Tesla is now investing millions to build more of its Tesla repair facilities near GM dealerships, likely in a move to try to keep its customers going to Tesla facilities.

It’s also a win for Tesla customers because of how crappy Tesla’s own service can be. It’s been well known for years that Tesla owners have encountered numerous problems when trying to get their vehicles repaired or serviced, often waiting months for parts or being charged exorbitantly for work. Going to a well established dealer network with the know-how to repair a vehicle properly should make Tesla owners very happy.

