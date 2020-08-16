Give Me Your Best Road Trip Hacks

Photo : Fox Photos ( Getty Images )

Tomorrow, I get set to start a weeklong 2250 mile road trip in the hope that the Canadian border will take pity on me and let me visit my husband. I am not exactly looking forward to the slog, but inspiration struck: who else would have a plethora of tips to make the journey easier than the fine denizens of Jalopnik dot com?

I end up making the Canada-Texas trip a few times a year, much to my distaste. Such is the life of an i nternati onal love affair when the rest of your life sits at the opposite end of a different country. I feel like I’ve got a pretty good system down by now, but I’m always looking for ways to make life suck a little bit less.

The last time I made the drive, I figured out something genius. I usually pack road snacks, but if I buy a large pizza the night before I leave, I can bring that to serve as my lunch for the next few days . It keeps well, I don’t need utensils to eat it, and it’s more satisfying than a granola bar. And, in a country still ridden with COVID-19, I’m looking to minimize my human-to-human contact to one combo bathroom-gas stop and one dinner stop a day.

But I bet you’ve all got something a little more exciting than pizza. Give me your best tips so I can study up before I head out tomorrow.