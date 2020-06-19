Get Off Your Couch And Come Workout With Your Car Again

This is the third installment of working out with Jalopnik At Home, hosted by me, the best female video producer on the Jalopnik staff (oh, hold on... you’re telling me I am the only one? Well, it’s still true) who is committed to getting you in to the best quarantine shape of your life, using your car!

As I have said before, these are some of the most difficult times for every yoked person like me, that we may ever experience in our lifetimes. Some nights I cry myself to sleep because my heart is broken without access to a barbell, plates, that back extension machine, and stacks of cooled eucalyptus-scented towels. Thankfully, I was blessed with a creative mind and a giving soul, and the best way I can think to use them is to make YOU more workout videos. It gives me back some hope too.

This time, I am showing you a combination of bodyweight and weighted with car parts moves, designed to make you sweat, and obviously, get ripped. Not just “oh, theres some definition right there, I guess,” ripped, but “OH DAMN HAVE YOU BEEN WORKING OUT?” chiseled, like our own David Tracy.

I mean...

T hese videos really work! These are serious workouts for serious car and fitness enthusiasts, but are so easy to follow that they are great for even beginners with their first car! I asked David this morning if he would recommend these videos to anyone, and here is what he had to say:

It would be pretty dumb to just watch the video above, wishing you could change your life and not try the exercises. Also, please remember to hydrate! I would never be this swole without plenty of water.

Oh, and for the record, I fully intended to pull my car with my teeth this time. My tether thing just got lost in the mail.

