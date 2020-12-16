Gear Up: Aerostich Elkskin Gloves Are A Great Fit

Photo : Aerostich

One great aspect of motorcycle riding we don’t often hear about is the never-ending search for gear. I’ve sampled a lot of gear to find my perfect setup for a given ride or commute, and I want to share brief overviews in this ongoing series.



I’ll focus on gloves here because they’re a vital piece of any rider’s arsenal and yet I’ve met a few riders who don’t give them much thought. Some ride in mechanic’s gloves or cold-weather gloves from department stores. I’ve seen riders refrain from using gloves altogether. One pair that’s earned a permanent place in my kit comes from Aerostich. The company is famous for its riding suit, the Roadcrafter, but Aerostich makes a good elkskin glove, too.

I’m referring to the Competition Elkskin Ropers (starting at $70). The company sells a range of gloves but they all seem to be riffs on the classic roper. That may sound like a criticism; it’s not. The roper has a long history as a work glove due to its durability and feel, and Aerostich broadened the ropers’ usability with versions for different riding conditions. The Competition Ropers are my all-around glove but they would not be great in cold-weather riding.



Tactility is important in the cockpit of a bike because riders rely on muscle memory to adjust controls whose location is communicated through feel. A pair of ill-fitting gloves hampers that and I find that a shoddy, loose pair can make the cockpit seem vague.

Unlike a lot of other companies, Aerostich sizes their gloves like shoes rather than t-shirts. You get a wider numeric range than the usual small, medium or large. The elkskin has a little give, too. You can mold it to your hands, or let it happen in the course of ownership.

The Competition Roper has an adjustable strap that tightens the glove just above the wrist. I preferred its strap to the snap on the classic roper. And the Competition Roper has padding on the knuckle to provide a little more protection than that of the classic. All Aerostich ropers have a thumb squeegee, which is meant to wipe rain off your helmet visor but I never had the pleasure of using it.

These are not the most technical or high-tech gloves, but the material is buttery smooth and durable. It provides great abrasion resistance without sacrificing feel, and the ropers’ knuckle padding provides some impact resistance. They’re also reasonably priced.

I’ve seen riders refrain from using gloves altogether. It’s fine not everyone wants a full-length racing gauntlet. Maybe an expensive glove is not something you consider necessary. But whatever the case, please, for the love of riding, protect your hands.