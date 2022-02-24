If there is one thing that the Pierer Mobility Group really knows how to do, it’s re-skin existing motorcycles to grow market share. The company that owns KTM and Husqvarna has completely revamped the latter motorcycle brand since it was acquired from BMW in 2013 by putting fresh plastics on existing KTM models. And it seems the company is about to use the same playbook to revamp the Spanish GasGas brand, which it purchased in late 2019.

GasGas, known for its off-road models and motorsport prowess, doesn’t sell anything for riders interested in keeping their rubber in contact with pavement. For years it has known what it is good at and stuck to it. Since the purchase GasGas has expanded its purview with a factory Moto3 team and recently took the motorcycle class victory at the Dakar.

According to a report from RideApart, Pierer recently submitted VIN data for 2022 and 2023 models planned for export to the United States market. On that sheet was information for KTM, HQV, and GG imports. Those listings included new entries in the form of “ GG ES 700" and “GG SM 700" models, presumably Enduro Street and SuperMoto respectively. The brand’s current lineup doesn’t have anything with an engine quite that large, topping out at 450ccs.

It’s a safe bet that the 700 platform will be based on KTM’s 690 SMC R and 690 Enduro R models with slight tweaks to plastics and lighting motifs to match the GasGas look. Husqvarna similarly offers the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto based on the same KTM range.

Technically the engine under all of these bikes [we assume] isn’t a 690, a 700, or a 701. It is actually a 693cc single, which makes 74 horsepower and 50 lb-ft of torque. The spec sheets between the KTM and Husky are basically identical, so it would stand to reason that the GasGas will also follow the same path. All of these bikes are based on the same steel trellis frame with a tail-mounted fuel tank. Obviously the SM and ES are differentiated by their suspension, wheels, and brakes, tailored to each riding style.

These big thumpers will really expand the GasGas brand, which is still a relative unknown here in the U.S. market. Despite this likely being a rebrand of extant motorcycles, it would still be pretty cool to say you ride a SuperMoto built by the 2022 Dakar victors. And Spain has built some pretty cool motorcycles over the years, so there’s a bit of heritage to lean on there, as well.