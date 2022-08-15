Things are getting spicy (in a good way) in the world of gas prices. The average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.96, according to AAA. That’s good news, but there’s even better news hidden in the data on AAA’s website. More than half of the country now has average prices under $4 per gallon.

Twenty-eight states now have prices below $4. That’s a number we haven’t seen in a really long time — since before Russia’s attack on Ukraine set the gas price increase in motion. There are actually a handful of states where gas is below $3.50 per gallon. You just love to see it.

Diesel prices are also down, but not by as much. Diesel now sits at $5.03 per gallon. It’s down 11 cents since the same time last week.

Gas prices have made a very steady decline — pretty much daily — since they peaked in mid-June at $5.02. It’s the same story with diesel. It peaked around the same time as gas, but at $5.82 per gallon.

As for why prices are going down, AAA says it’s primarily twofold: the fact oil prices have stabilized and people are hitting the roads in lower numbers. They say two-thirds of adults in the U.S. have changed their driving habits.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.54 million b/d to 9.12 million b/d last week. However, the rate is 307,000 b/d lower than last year. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million bbl to 220.3 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely see falling pump prices.

So, if demand continues to be low and production continues to be high, it’s a recipe for lower prices. Only time will tell just how low it can go.

Let’s take a look at gas prices across the country.

Here are the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $5.37 Regular | $5.57 Mid | $5.72 Premium | $6.24 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.36 Regular | $5.59 Mid | $5.80 Premium | $6.06 Diesel

Nevada - $4.94 Regular | $5.19 Mid | $5.40 Premium | $5.20 Diesel

Alaska - $4.93 Regular | $5.13 Mid | $5.31 Premium | $5.43 Diesel

Oregon - $4.87 Regular | $5.07 Mid | $5.27 Premium | $5.71 Diesel

Here are the lowest average prices of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Texas - $3.46 Regular | $3.81 Mid | $4.15 Premium | $4.53 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.47 Regular | $3.82 Mid | $4.16 Premium | $4.70 Diesel

Tennessee - $3.50 Regular | $3.88 Mid | $4.24 Premium | $4.76 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.50 Regular | $3.85 Mid | $4.07 Premium | $4.54 Diesel

South Carolina - $3.51 Regular | $3.90 Mid | $4.24 Premium | $4.69 Diesel

Let the good times roll.