One thing we can celebrate: the average price of a gallon of gas crept down a tiny bit again to $4.07! We are within spitting distance of sub-$4 gas (at least for the vast majority of Americans who buy regular unleaded), but unfortunately the Biden Administration’s tank of tricks for driving down prices may be running on fumes.

Earlier this week, President Biden announced the Environmental Protection Agency was going to allow E15 gas to be sold in the summer months in order to alleviate the price hikes. You’ve got to be pretty desperate to ask the EPA to stop protecting the environment for a sec . Biden has also released millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to drop prices further. What else can he do? Short of suspending the federal gas tax (which won’t happen and for good reason) not a whole lot experts told Politico:

“The cupboard is mostly bare when it comes to the Biden administration’s options for lowering gas prices in the near term. Suspending the federal gas tax would leave a small dent in prices at the pump but a potentially huge dent in Biden’s plans to expand and upgrade transportation infrastructure: that money goes into a federal trust that helps maintain our highways. Plus, many state governments — red and blue alike — have gas taxes that are even higher, and there’s no mechanism for coordinating their responses...” - Cullen Hendrix, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics﻿

Several states, including Connecticut, Maryland and Georgia, have suspended their gas taxes with many other states considering the move. California sent residents an extra $400 per vehicle (limited to two) to offset historic costs. Experts also pointed to long term-solutions like mass transit and increasing green energy use in the U.S., which is unfortunately a pie-in-the-sky dream with our style of short attention-span politics. Biden is focused on the mid-terms, not how Americans will be living in 20 years.

Anyway, prices are down and I’ve still found a way to depress myself anyhow. Here are the numbers. Texas actually slipped out of the top five for the first time today and thing continue to improve in the hardest hit states:

Here are the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.71 Regular | $5.93 Mid | $6.06 Premium | $6.27 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.23 Regular | $5.43 Mid | $5.68 Premium | $5.67 Diesel

Nevada - $5.08 Regular | $5.32 Mid | $5.51 Premium | $5.25 Diesel

Alaska - $4.66 Regular | $4.85 Mid | $5.04 Premium | $5.10 Diesel

Washington - $4.65 Regular | $4.89 Mid | $5.06 Premium | $5.47 Diesel

Here are the lowest average prices of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Missouri - $3.63 Regular | $3.92 Mid | $4.20 Premium | $4.66 Diesel

Kansas - $3.65 Regular | $3.92 Mid | $4.18 Premium | $4.67 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.67 Regular | $3.96 Mid | $4.19 Premium | $4.65 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.68 Regular | $4.02 Mid | $4.31 Premium | $4.73 Diesel

Maryland - $3.68 Regular | $4.18 Mid | $4.44 Premium | $4.59 Diesel