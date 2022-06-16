For the first time in a long time, there is some not-terrible gas price news. The average price of a gallon of regular gas is actually going down. Don’t get too excited. It hasn’t dropped something like 50 cents overnight. In actuality, it’s dropped about half a penny from yesterday.

According to AAA, the average price now sits at $5.01 per gallon across the country, and that is technically good news. It’s down an entire cent from the record high set two days ago at $5.02 per gallon. While it’s not the amazing news we were hoping for, it does mean one thing. Prices are stabilizing and holding steady. For weeks we had near-daily price increases, and now we seem to be getting a break (for the moment, at least).

Who knows, maybe it was Joe Biden’s strongly worded letter to oil refiners. I mean, it almost certainly wasn’t, but a girl can dream.

Unfortunately, the good-ish gas news doesn’t transfer to diesel prices. The average price of a gallon of diesel set another record today: $5.79. That’s up a cent from yesterday and five cents from last week.

On top of that, for the first time ever, the average price of diesel has cracked $7 per gallon in California. WOOF.

Desp ite the slightly-lower price of gas, it’s still putting a big crunch on pretty much the entire country. Today there are 21 states and D.C. that have average regular gas prices over $5 per gallon. In fact, no state in the country has regular gas prices lower than an average of $4.50 per gallon (shout out Georgia)

It’s tough to say whether this slightly-downward trend will continue in the coming days, but you can keep it right here to find out the latest.

With that, let’s check out the highest and lowest prices around the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $6.43 Regular | $6.63 Mid | $6.76 Premium | $7.00 Diesel

Nevada - $5.68 Regular | $5.90 Mid | $6.10 Premium | $6.04 Diesel

Alaska - $5.61 Regular | $5.76 Mid | $5.95 Premium | $5.90 Diesel

Washington - $5.56 Regular | $5.76 Mid | $5.95 Premium | $6.26 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.55 Regular | $5.75 Mid | $6.00 Premium | $6.12 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $4.50 Regular | $4.86 Mid | $5.21 Premium | $5.55 Diesel

Mississippi - $4.52 Regular | $4.84 Mid | $5.17 Premium | $5.36 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.54 Regular | $4.86 Mid | $5.18 Premium | $5.33 Diesel

Louisiana - $4.55 Regular | $4.88 Mid | $5.21 Premium | $5.34 Diesel

South Carolina - $4.59 Regular | $4.94 Mid | $5.29 Premium | $5.61 Diesel

Yucky!