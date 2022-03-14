Happy Monday everyone, and welcome to today’s edition of G as P rice W atch – a new series where we check in to see just how grim the day’s price for a gallon of gas is.

Let’s start off with some good news: the national average price for a gallon of gas stayed about the same (and technically went down) since we last spoke on Friday the 11th. That’s the day we set the record for at $4.331 ($4.33) for a gallon of regular.

Today, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, that same gallon will cost you $4.325 – or $4.33 since we can’t buy things with fractions of a penny. Prices also stayed in that same range over the weekend – different fractions that always rounded to $4.33. So, for now at least, it seems these prices have stabilized.

However, there’s no real way of knowing if – and when – there will be movement. I cannot imagine this provides too much comfort considering these are still the highest prices we’ve seen in over a decade. Anyway, let’s look at the highest and lowest prices in the country. Keep in mind – the average doesn’t mean there are some big changes when it comes to a state by state breakdown.

Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.74 Regular | $5.94 Mid | $6.07 Premium | $6.29 Diesel

Nevada - $4.96 Regular | $5.16 Mid | $5.36 Premium | $5.22 Diesel

Hawaii - $4.96 Regular | $5.14 Mid | $5.39 Premium | $5.16 Diesel

Washington - $4.74 Regular | $4.94 Mid | $5.14 Premium | $5.40 Diesel

Oregon - $4.74 Regular | $4.92 Mid | $5.12 Premium | $5.37 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Kansas - $3.82 Regular | $4.09 Mid | $4.33 Premium | $4.68 Diesel

Missouri - $3.84 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.40 Premium | $4.76 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.85 Regular | $4.15 Mid | $4.37 Premium | $4.78 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.89 Regular | $4.20 Mid | $4.50 Premium | $4.82 Diesel

Nebraska - $3.89 Regular | $4.01 Mid | $4.41 Premium | $4.74 Diesel

These higher prices are causing all sorts of issues for Americans – even outside of driving. A report from NBC News says Uber will be adding a new fuel surcharge for its riders to combat the high prices on their end. It’s also hitting boaters and charter boat operators hard in Florida, where the price of marine fuel has doubled in recent weeks, according to Bay News 9.

So, it’s certainly some good news that prices did not increase drastically over the weekend – staying within fractions of a penny of the new record set on March 11, but we aren’t out of the woods yet.

It should be said, the price of a barrel of oil dropped this morning by about 5 percent to about $104 at the time this article was published. That could mean some relief is on the way.

But until then, see you all back here tomorrow for some more doom and gloom!