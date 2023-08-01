Frontier Launches $149 Monthly Unlimited Flight Pass With Several Catches

Frontier Airlines has gone to unusual lengths to get as many seats on its flights filled. The budget carrier ran a five million frequent flyer mile giveaway. Frontier also began offering an annual unlimited flight pass. The airline’s “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass” has spawned seasonal six-month passes. Now, Frontier has launched a monthly unlimited flight subscription.

Frontier Airlines’ new monthly pass is fairly straightforward on the surface. Customers can pay $149 to take unlimited flights with the airline for 30 days from the date of purchase. Pass holders just need to pay a penny in airfare for every flight as well as taxes, fees, and sur charges. Be prepared only to bring a carry-on or spend most of your budget on checked bag fees.

Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s vice president of marketing, said in a release:

“The new monthly GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass is a great option for those who want to ‘test the waters’ and give the pass a try. It’s also a great option for people who know they want to travel within a given month and have flight scheduling flexibility. Scores of consumers are using and enjoying the GoWild! Pass to travel affordably and see amazing new destinations or visit family and friends.”

Importantly, the monthly pass is an auto-renewing subscription. Customers will be charged $149 again the next month if monthly pass holders don’t cancel their subscriptions. Also, using the subscription for 12 months is cheaper than Frontier’s $1,999 annual pass.

The monthly pass also has the same restrictions as Frontier’s other unlimited flight passes. Flight selection is subject to blackout period and seat availability. Tickets are also can only be booked and confirmed the day prior to domestic flights and ten days before international flights. Trips using the pass aren’t eligible to earn frequent flyer miles or status.

If you think the caveats aren’t a problem and don’t mind flying with Frontier, go for it! Personally, I don’t think I could ever fly for leisure enough to ever justify buying an unlimited pass with any airline.