When Christine Dacremont joined the all-female Team Aseptogyl in 1972, the rally racer found two passions. Not only was she able to race, but because the team was run by ex-dentist Bob Neyret, she was able to find a career as a dental assistant, too.

Christine Dacremont was one of four Frenchwomen who competed in rallies during the 1970s alongside Michele Mouton, Marie-Claude Charmasson, and Marianne Hoepfner. She got her start competing in hillclimbs and rallies behind the wheel of a Triumph Spitfire in 1970, further establishing herself in 1971 by finishing second in the 1971 Rallye d’Ouest and Paris-St. Raphael rally.

During her short career — Dacremont ultimately stopped racing in 1979, when she was 30 years old, so not much is known about her — she was a mainstay among women racers. She regularly competed with Team Aseptogyl in European rallies before she began to branch out into Saharan rally raids and, ultimately, entries in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It was around that time that she really found her calling. She was most comfortable in endurance events and rough-terrain rallies, where her ability to maintain a car and persevere through difficult conditions saw her outlast the competition.

She competed in the same car as other female legends of the sport, like Lella Lombardi and Michele Mouton, though Dacremont never quite excelled. The reason for her ultimate retirement is unknown, but she was an integral part of the French racing scene during her day. It seems like she kept up with the dental assistant job she found during her time with Team Aseptogyl, turning into her full-time career.