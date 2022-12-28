RUF is probably best known for the 1987 CTR Yellowbird, but the list of cars it’s built over the years goes far beyond that one . And if you’re lucky and wealthy enough, you could be the new owner of four RUF legends when they go to auction at Amelia Island next month. Gooding & Company announced the sale of the RUF Collection earlier this month, with the auction scheduled for March 3.

The oldest car in the collection is a 1997 RUF BTR2. As the successor to the original RUF BTR, the BTR2 made 420 hp and could run from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 4.1 seconds. Only about 10 BTR2s were ever built, and this particular car is said to be the first one ever produced. It was originally made for Japan before being relocated to the UK, and later bought by an American who had it sent back to the factory and converted for U.S. roads .

Next is a 1998 RUF Turbo R, one of only 15 ever built. But unlike the other Turbo Rs of that generation, this particular car has been refreshed and updated to make it more mechanically similar to the 2016 Turbo R. It now has a Bilstein adjustable coil-over suspension system, carbon-ceramic brakes, and an engine that makes more than 550 hp.

If you’re looking for something exceptionally rare, Gooding is also auctioning off what is said to be the only convertible RUF Turbo R from this generation. It didn’t receive the above coupe’s factory updates, though, so the twin-turbo flat-six only makes 490 hp. But if you think it needs more power, we’re sure RUF will happily do that for you in exchange for an extremely large amount of money.

Finally, there’s the Cayman-based 2007 RUF RK Coupe. The body was designed by Studiotorino, and while RUF still has the original prototype, this car is the only one ever delivered to a customer. It’s also the least-powerful car of the four, making only 440 hp.

Considering how rare the cars in this collection are, we fully expect them to sell for an exorbitant amount of money and spend the rest of their days stored in some rich guy’s collection. But we’re holding out hope that whoever buys them will actually drive them. After all, an enthusiast can dream, right?