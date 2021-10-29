You can start playing Forza Horizon 5 on November 9, or four days earlier on November 5 if you’ve preordered the Premium edition of the game. Despite release just a little less than two weeks away, Playground Games has continued to flesh out the game’s car roster, revealing a handful of vehicles at a clip. The current number sits at 504, and it’s worth perusing if you haven’t already and you’re anticipating the game.

You can peep the full list at the time of writing over at the game’s official site. Playground recently announced on Twitter that those who have played the most recent Forza Horizon and Motorsport titles will receive free cars for their loyalty to the franchise. Fans will recognize these cars as the cover stars of each respective game:

Most recently added to the list were Forza Editions of several cars. If you’ve played Forza before, you know these to be heavily tuned, occasionally outrageous versions of existing cars. My favorite in Forza Horizon 4 was the Renault Clio RS 2010 Forza Edition, which looked very on-brand with its sky blue paint and mustard-colored Fifteen52 five-spokes. I think you could add a yellow rollcage to it as well, something mine below is unfortunately lacking as I recently started a new save.

For FH5, the cars receiving Forza Editions are as follows:



1953 Chevrolet Corvette

2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

1953 Morris Minor 1000

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

1963 Volkswagen Beetle

I am very curious how that Forzafied CLK GTR is going to end up looking. Also, we already know the classic Beetle plays a role in FH5's story. One of the first missions you have the option of undertaking in the game is hunting for a rusted-over Vocho.

As for the car list overall, if you’re new to the franchise it’ll assuredly have something for you. That’ll still probably ring true if you’re familiar with these games, but the roster might come off somewhat unremarkable if only because the vast majority of these cars have been carried over from prior Forza titles. In some cases with rather questionable 3D models that date back generations.

I had a peek at the list when I wandered into FH5's Car Collection screen during my preview of the game a few weeks back, and also noticed that some highly sought-after cars, like the Impreza 22B STI, can’t be purchased directly from the dealership — meaning you’ll have to win them in the online Festival Playlist, buy them with Forzathon points, or find one going for probably way too much money on the Auction House.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot to like here as you’d expect. Playground and Turn 10 Studios have amassed an encyclopedia of almost every enthusiast production car anyone could reasonably ask for over the previous decade of Forza entries. Standouts for me include the Audi RS2 Avant, ’99 Ford Puma, Rothsport’s 964 Desert Flyer (that you may have already seen from the game’s introduction), Nissan Pulsar GTI-R and the Volvo 242 Turbo Evo. Yes those are all either hatchbacks, rally cars or both — can’t say I don’t have a type.

Which of FH5's 504-and-counting cars are you particularly excited to drive? Shout them out in the comments, and look forward to our review of the game in a week’s time.