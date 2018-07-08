Screenshot: RavenwestR1 on YouTube

I was positively flabbergasted when I watched YouTube uploader RavenwestR1's mashup of Forza Horizon 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5. The level of attention to detail required to manipulate one game to produce an essentially identical video is astounding. They had to have been working overtime to produce a video so faithful to the source material in just the few short weeks since the Forza trailer dropped.

You can watch the so-called Forza Theft Horizon 4 trailer below:

And to demonstrate just how closely the two pieces are, here is a side-by-side comparison of the original Forza Horizon 4 trailer and its doppelganger. This recreation is so closely matched to the original, with slight differences in the appearance of the backdrops and the copyright skirting cars of GTA5, that the video is reminiscent of the end of The Disaster Artist. Check it out below: