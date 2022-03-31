After weeks of rumors, Formula One has finally confirmed that it will be racing in Las Vegas in November 2023. The night race will have a 10 p.m. local start on Saturday night. And yes — that will make three grands prix in America in 2023.

The 3.8-mile circuit will have 14 corners and long straights, and it’ll incorporate part of the iconic Las Vegas Strip that can look nothing but gorgeous on television. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali noted that the drivers will be able to hit speeds of 210 mph on the long straights, and the race should last for about 50 laps.

Perhaps the biggest newsworthy item here is the prioritization of a U.S.-based time slot. The race will take place at prime time here in America while it’ll be popping off at six in the morning on Sunday for UK-based viewers. There has been a fair bit of backlash from European audiences for that exact reason — but the fact that F1 is starting so late to give overseas audiences a chance to tune in, including Australian and Japanese crowds.

Other exact details about the event have yet to be released, including the exact November date on which the race will be held. Traditionally, the late October and November time period sees F1 heading to venues in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Abu Dhabi. Current rumors, however, suggest that the race is set to be held over Thanksgiving weekend, perhaps as a way to attract holiday crowds.

Whatever the case, it’s going to serve as an interesting addition to the F1 calendar. Las Vegas as a venue just makes sense for the excess of Formula One, but the sudden ballooning of one American race to three in the span of as many years will be a fascinating growth to watch. Is America actually ready to make the most of three events? And is Formula One ready to make the most of the American audience?