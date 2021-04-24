Formula E Is Heading To A New Track In Mexico

Photo : Jaguar Racing ( Getty Images )

We’ve reached the point in the Formula E season where The Powers That Be feel confident in announcing the latter half of the schedule—and while there aren’t many massive surprises, we will be heading to a new venue for the Mexico ePrix.

If you need a little refresher, FE announced its full schedule at the end of 2020, had it derailed by COVID-19, and decided to reschedule events in smaller chunks. The first races that were announced spanned six different weekends, and the promise was that the later events would include a few well-loved cities (Seoul, New York City, London, Berlin and Mexico) but which would be announced at the end of April. The series was basically just trying to avoid a whole mess of calendar swaps again.



Now, the current calendar has been released, and it includes a few changes:

June 19-20: Puebla, Mexico

July 10-11: New York, USA

July 24-25: London, England

August 14-15: Berlin, Germany

There are four things to note here. First is the absence of Seoul, at which the series was optimistic about hosting a race but which has now been postponed to the 2021-2022 season that will kick off after this one wraps up. Next is the cancellation of Marrakesh, which was set to kick off next month.

The third big thing is the sheer amount of doubleheaders. FE used to market itself as a one-day event, which was a great marketing tool when it came to convincing cities to host this previously-unheard-of series; it produced minimal disruption and made for a very efficient series. New FE CEO Jamie Reigle seems to be opting for more two-race events because they add a little extra drama—and because the series isn’t going to as many events as it had in the past. The only single-day event on the calendar this year is the Monaco ePrix.

And, finally: Mexico. The previous Mexico ePrix was a lovely one that took place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, which is the same venue at which Formula One races. This time, it’ll be hosted at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico, which is about a two hour drive east of Mexico City.

This track has previously hosted series like NASCAR Mexico and the FIA World Touring Car Championship, and it’ll now add FE to the list. With a long, rectangular-style oval track that contains an infield road course, there’s a ton of potential for an exciting event—but we’ll have to wait to see what sort of track layout the series uses.

And, in case you forgot, the London ePrix is taking place at the ExCeL Center, which is set to include an indoor section of racing for the first time ever in FE’s history.