The FIA Formula 3 Championship, in collaboration with Iron Dames and W Series, will have four young women participate in tests over two days next week at Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours in France. The tests are part of a larger diversity initiative for F3 to build ties with organizations that support women in motorsport. The four drivers scheduled to take part are Nerea Martí, Doriane Pin, Ira Sidorkova and Maya Weug.

The test on November 9th will feature Nerea Martí and Ira Sidorkova. 19-year-old Martí and 18-year-old Sidorkova competed in the 2021 W Series for the W Academy team. The W Academy team was organized by the series to guarantee young drivers two seasons to develop. The rest of the W Series field must finish at or about a specified position in the championship standings or reapply to be eligible to compete in the next season. Martí finished 4th in the 2021 championship. Sidorkova finished 9th, despite missing the last two races in Austin, Texas.

The other two drivers will appear for their test the next day on November 10th. Doriane Pin and Maya Weug are members of the Iron Dames program. The program, partnered with the Iron Lynx racing team, aims to support women in motorsport while nurturing an interest in motorsport with young women. 17-year-old Weug completed her debut single-seater season in Italian Formula 4 with Iron Lynx after winning a FIA-backed shootout last year to become the first woman in the Ferrari Driver Academy. 17-year-old Pin also competed in the same shootout. Pin spent this year with Iron Lynx racing in the GT3 class of the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

The tests are aimed at acquainting and acclimating the drivers with cars and working environment of Formula 3. It is hoped that these drivers will eventually make their way into the category. Bruno Michel, FIA F3 CEO, noted that he and W Series CEO Catherine Bond-Muir agreed “the W Academy drivers are in the best age-range” to join F3. Michel has openly expressed his wish for more female drivers to join the championship.