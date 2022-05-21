As the teams and drivers of the IndyCar Series end their first day of qualifying one hour earlier than expected , let’s take a brief look back at a moment during yesterday’s practice delay. Friday’s 6-hour practice was delayed because race control at Indianapolis Motor Speedway lost electrical power. On the television broadcast, most drivers were seen chatting with each other and their crews during the break. Though, one driver stayed sat in his car.

Racer’s Marshall Pruett had an interesting sighting that was posted in a quick YouTube vlog. To open, Pruett mentioned texting Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta as they waited for power to be restored. The camera peered over the top of the aeroscreen to see Colton Herta watching highlights from Spanish Grand Prix practice on his phone. You can clearly see Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari going around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Herta’s screen.

Though, Colton Herta should be staying informed about the state of Formula One. Herta is in the running for two different F1 race seats. His IndyCar team Andretti Autosport is adamantly aiming to enter a new team into Formula One, even after a deal to purchase the Alfa Romeo team collapsed late last year. Michael Andretti has also stated that Herta would likely be one of the team’s drivers if the Andretti F1 team does come to fruition.



Away from Andretti, Colton Herta also signed a testing and development deal with McLaren. Herta is scheduled to test a 2021 McLaren F1 car this season, but the young Californian won’t be taking part in any free practice sessions during Grand Prix weekends for the F1 team. The agreement has fueled the rumors that Herta could replace Daniel Ricciardo at some point in the future. The Transatlantic driver market will certainly be something to keep an eye on for the next few years.