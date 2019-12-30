Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Now In Lebanon After Japanese House Arrest: Report

Photo : AP Images

Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan and former chairman of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, is reportedly no longer under court-ordered house arrest in Japan and is now in Lebanon under unclear circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported that Ghosn had fled Japanese authorities to Lebanon, where his parents are from and where he has citizenship, but the Financial Times is reporting it’s unclear whether he fled or made some sort of arrangement:

It is unclear whether the former carmaker’s chairman has escaped house arrest in Japan or whether a deal has been struck for his release. Japanese and Lebanese authorities were not immediately available for comment.

The terms of Mr Ghosn’s detention meant he could leave his flat, followed by police and prosecutors, as well as a private detective, according to FT reporting.﻿ It is unclear whether the carmaker’s former chairman has jumped bail in Japan or if the terms of his bail have been significantly adjusted from its stringent conditions, under which he was not allowed to see his Lebanese wife without being granted special permission. . Japanese and Lebanese authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Ghosn was previously under house arrest pending the Japanese government’s investigation into financial misconduct accusations against him during his time at Renault and Nissan, including alleged failure to report up to $80 million in deferred compensation.

Since Nov. 2018, the investigation has thrown Nissan into crisis and only exacerbated growing tensions between Renault, leading to Ghosn’s arrest, bail, and resignation from his posts, a $22 million fine against Nissan from the Japanese government, disputes over the share of power in the alliance which also includes Mitsubishi, all amid a downward sales spiral that has forced Nissan to proceed with a two-day unpaid furlough of U.S. employees the first week of 2020.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...