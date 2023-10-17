Former NFL Star Terrell Owens Hit By A Car After An Argument During A Basketball Game

For those of you that get way too competitive when playing sports, I need you to listen carefully: it’s not that serious. It’s especially not serious enough for someone to get hurt over it. Unfortunately that exact situation has happened, as both KTLA and TMZ report that NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was struck by a vehicle after an argument during a pickup basketball game.

The incident happened October 16 in Calabasas, California. Owens was playing a basketball game with some unnamed individuals. One of the players must’ve been a sore loser or didn’t like a play because an argument happened between Owens and a player.



Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... Owens had been hooping in the Calabasas area when he apparently got into an argument with someone else on the court. We’re told following the game, the man who had been beefing with the NFL legend got into a car ... and drove the vehicle right into the former wide receiver’s knee.

Advertisement

“A report of an assault with a deadly weapon” was made while authorities perform an investigation according to the L.A. County Sheriffs. Unfortunately the driver of the car hasn’t been found or arrested yet. Owens wasn’t seriously hurt and did not require medical care.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Owens has gotten into an altercation with a stranger; it always seems to be people getting angry at him for something. In early 2022 he got into it with a neighbor. From TMZ:



Terrell Owens got into such a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night, cops had to get involved ... and when they arrived, the woman quarreling with the football legend screamed at T.O., “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!” In the footage, the woman accused T.O. of driving recklessly, nearly hitting her with his car, and then getting out of his ride to intimidate her. Owens adamantly denied the allegations, saying he was driving safely, and only got out of his vehicle because she was screaming profanities at him.

Advertisement

Later that year he got into a fight with someone heckling him outside of CVS. Hopefully this latest incident is his last. Leave Terrell Owens alone people!