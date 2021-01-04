Drive Free or Die
Former Mercedes-Benz Employee Steals Caterpillar And Goes On 50-Van Destroying Rampage

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-BenzdestructionRoad Rage
Photo: Periodis Model Motor (Other)

I’m sure we’ve all had jobs that only currently exist in our heads as embarrassingly detailed revenge fantasies, orgies of imagined chaos and destruction. That’s pretty normal, I think, and generally harmless. What’s less normal and harmless is actually acting out these brutal reveries, like a 38-year-old ex-Mercedes employee did in a Basque, Spain-area Mercedes plant.

Photo: Periodis Model Motor (Other)

Mercedes’ Vitoria factory is their second-largest van factory globally and builds Vito and V-Class vans. The former Auto-Union factory was the site of the (now ex) employee’s December 30 rampage, where he stole a 17-ton Caterpillar wheel-loader being used for infrastructure work at the plant and used it to destroy more than 50 just-built vans being stored in the factory’s parking lot.

Photo: Periodis Model Motor (Other)

The employee then attempted to do some real damage and attempted to drive the loader into the production line itself, which would have caused some catastrophic damage and production delays, but maintenance teams and security guards were able to alert police in time to stop the destruction.

Photo: Periodis Model Motor (Other)

What’s notable is that at the time of the rampage, the employee was still working for Mercedes, and the whole wild night was seemingly performed in response to rumors about possible mass layoffs.

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that this isn’t going to help things much.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

stephen-macarthur
Stephen

What’s notable is that at the time of the rampage, the employee was still working for Mercedes, and the whole wild night was seemingly performed in response to rumors about possible mass layoffs.

Surely if I destroy enough company property, I will be spared during the next round of layoffs.