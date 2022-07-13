Michael Masi, the former race director of Formula 1, has formally left the FIA — F1's governing body — in order to return to his home country of Australia , to spend time with his family . Masi, you may remember, endured a single season as F1 race director before being involved in such a shambles of a World Championship finale that was obviously impacted by poor calls from — you guessed it — Michael Masi.

I don’t envy the man, who inevitably became the most hated person in the motorsport community for a while, but I do feel for him. It’s gotta be tough losing your grip on the pinnacle of racing.

And that’s where Jalopnik comes in. We just want to give Masi a hand with his transition into this next phase of his life, so we’ve put together a handy list of possible career paths for Masi. Y’know, in case he’s ready for a refresh.