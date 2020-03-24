Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
News

Ford's Quickly-Designed Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Are A Clever Re-Use Of F-150 And Hand Tool Parts

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusFordCar Tech
44
Save
Illustration for article titled Fords Quickly-Designed Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Are A Clever Re-Use Of F-150 And Hand Tool Parts

Most of the major automakers and many other companies are stepping up to help produce more desperately-needed equipment like air purifiers and respirators, leading to some fascinating improvised quick engineering and design solutions. The results feel a bit like the sort of clever engineering within severe constraints of an Apollo 13-style emergency problem-solving scenario, like Ford’s design for a powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR).

Ford’s media arm sent out a press release detailing the efforts to design and build the PAPRs, a joint venture between Ford, 3M, GE Healthcare, and the UAW.

Advertisement

The job of a powered air-purifying respirator is to draw outside, possible virus—contaminated air into a filtration system before making it available for the person wearing it to breathe. Unlike passive filters like masks which rely on the wearer’s lungs to draw the air through a filter mesh, these powered respirators can enclose a person’s entire head in a hood and flood the hood with filtered air.

To do this means you need to have something that can actually draw the air in, which is why it’s powered, and that’s where the clever, car-part-related bits come in.

Illustration for article titled Fords Quickly-Designed Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Are A Clever Re-Use Of F-150 And Hand Tool Parts
Image: Ford

Ford is re-purposing seat-cooling squirrel-cage-type blower fans from F-150 trucks to pull in air through the filters and blow the air into the feeder hose for the hood. The 12V needed to drive the fan is provided by what looks to be a standard power tool battery pack, the kind you’d use in something like a power drill.

Advertisement

It looks like all these bits are packed into 3D-printed plastic housings and mounted on a strap that lets it be worn on someone’s back, I think.

Illustration for article titled Fords Quickly-Designed Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Are A Clever Re-Use Of F-150 And Hand Tool Parts
Advertisement

The hood design uses a simple Tyvek pattern for the hood itself and hoses that could be sourced from either the pool supply or vacuum cleaner industries.

Illustration for article titled Fords Quickly-Designed Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Are A Clever Re-Use Of F-150 And Hand Tool Parts
Advertisement

Ford is also employing 3D printing technologies to make custom plastic parts for the hoods and filter units, which feels nice and futuristic.

Illustration for article titled Fords Quickly-Designed Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Are A Clever Re-Use Of F-150 And Hand Tool Parts
Advertisement

It’s really almost impossible not to think of these in context to the Apollo 13 carbon dioxide air-scrubber ersatz fix with gray tape and covers from their mission plan manuals, and I really can’t imagine any higher praise than that.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

2020 Land Rover Defender: What We Learned Over 420 Miles Of African Safari

Latest Coronavirus Relief Draft Bill Includes Suspending Car Payments

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

The Five Maneuvers That Were Prohibited In The F-14 Tomcat