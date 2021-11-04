A worker died Wednesday at Ford’s Lima (Ohio) Engine Plant, according to a new report. A UAW vice president also released a statement, saying, “Today is a tragic day for the family, friends, and coworkers of our brother.”

The statement, from UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, continues:

I am just heartbroken and devastated over this somber news and I plead with all to rededicate themselves to the safety and well-being of one another in our workplaces. The UAW extends our condolence to the family of our fallen brother and the UAW members at Local 1219 on their loss. We honor our fallen brother with gratitude for his life and mourn his loss.

The Detroit Free Press identified the deceased, a mechanical repairman at the plant:

“Our plant experienced a tragedy that none of us should ever have to encounter. We lost one of our work family last night to an accident in a machine,” wrote Ray Lopinksi in a Facebook post to UAW Local 1219 members obtained by the Free Press. Lopinski is the building chairman.

Patrick Archer, 50, a resident of the Village of Ada, was fatally injured by mechanical equipment at the facility, according to Major Andre McConnahea of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office was contacted at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday regarding the workplace accident at Ford, he said. The situation is under investigation, he said.