While Ford is pressing ahead with its electrification plans, things are a bit different when it comes to its best-selling Super Duty trucks. Case in point, sources at Ford have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Super Duty pickups are set to get a brand new, larger gasoline-powered V8 engine to replace another quite large gasoline-powered V8 engine.

Ford Authority already reported that the new Super Duty wouldn’t come with a hybrid option. However, s ources say that Ford has been working on a new 6.8-liter V8 that will replace the 6.2-liter Boss V8 engine. This means that the upcoming 2023 Super Duty would still be available with two gas engines and one diesel: the monster 7.3-liter Godzilla V8, the aforementioned 6.8-liter V8, and the 6.7-liter Powerstroke Diesel V8.



Ford making a new gas V8 for the Super Duty might not make sense given everything else the company is doing. But it does makes sense from a business standpoint, at least as far as the Super Duty’s engines are concerned. While the Godzilla V8 is still a pretty new engine, having debuted in 2020, the 6.2-liter V8 is fairly old — having debuted with the third generation Super Duty back in 2011 . That 6.2L engine also saw duty in the E -Series, the old Harley Davidson F-150s, and the first generation Raptors.



Advertisement

Ford hasn’t released any details about the new 2023 Super Duty so we don’t know how much power this new V8 makes yet. But with Ford’s dedication to ensuring the Super Duty stays on top of the segment, I’m sure it’ll put Chevy and Ram on notice.



h/t Road and Track