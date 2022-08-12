Ford is recalling almost 65,000 Mavericks as a result of a defective side curtain airbag, says Consumer Reports. According to the publication, those airbags may not meet the federal safety regulations that would prevent passengers from being ejected in the event of a rollover or side-impact crash.

The issue came to light during verification testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the federal agency responsible for vehicle safety. Manufacturers certify that their own vehicles meet applicable safety regulations based on their own company crash tests, but NHTSA will occasionally randomly test certain vehicles to make sure that they are in compliance. Ford stopped installing the faulty airbags on new vehicles after confirming the agency’s findings and issued a “stop ship” order at the factory. The automaker is still building vehicles, but is currently awaiting parts so it can install updated airbags on new Mavericks built after July 9, 2022.

In essence, if you’ve purchased a Maverick recently but are still waiting on delivery, you may have to wait a little longer while Ford replaces the airbag . If you’re already in possession of your Maverick, Ford will replace your airbags for free.

Ford assured Consumer Reports that there’s no need to stop driving your vehicles in the meantime, since wearing your seatbelt is, at the end of the day, the most effective way to prevent being ejected during an accident. Just drive with a little extra caution while you wait for your airbags to be replaced.

Ford will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail starting on September 22, 2022. You can also pop your VIN into the NHTSA website to see if your vehicle is one of those impacted by the recall.