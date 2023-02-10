Ford Offers Carbon Fiber Wheels as an Option on the Mustang Dark Horse

When the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse finally hits dealerships, it will have a 500-hp naturally aspirated V8 that we’re pretty sure will make it an absolute blast to drive. It won’t have the Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter flat-plan crank V8, but even so, 500 hp is 500 hp. And it will also come with more than its share of features that should make it pretty darn capable on the track. Including optional carbon fiber wheels.

Now, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard the Mustang Dark Horse will get carbon fiber wheels as an option. That tidbit was included in the original announcement linked above. But the fact that they’d be an option and a collaboration with Carbon Revolution (the same company that supplied the Shelby GT350's carbon fiber wheels) was really all we knew. Now we’ve got more details.

Ford recently announced that these wheels will weigh 20.1 lbs each. That will make them 37 percent lighter than the aluminum wheels that Ford also offers on the Mustang Dark Horse. The automaker also promises improved strength and rigidity, claiming the wheels have undergone more than 200 tests to validate them.

Ford has yet to announce pricing for the Mustang Dark Horse’s optional carbon fiber wheels, but we’re pr etty sure they won’t be cheap. They were eye-wateringly expensive on the Shelby GT350. Like “probably could have bought another car with that money” expensive. But it’s still cool to see them start to trickle down (even if only ever so slightly) into something more mainstream. And it’s not just because carbon fiber wheels are cool. They also reduce unsprung mass and should improve performance and make the car more engaging to drive.

Also, objective performance improvements aside, they just look pretty damn cool. And we’re always going to get excited about cool options.