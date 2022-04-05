Supply chain misery has claimed two more victims, and this time they’ re competitors. Both Ford and General Motors now have to halt production for the Mustang and Camaro, respectively, because of supply chain woes.

Fox Business reports both companies are suspending production at their Michigan assembly plants. For Ford, it’s the company’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The company only produces the Mustang there. However, the problem is a bit bigger for GM: It has to temporarily shutter its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant. That means production of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 (which share the Alpha platform with the Camaro) are also being put on hold.

General Motors hasn’t specified exactly why production is being put on pause, but The Blue Oval says it’s all because of the global semiconductor shortage, according to WXYZ News in Detroit:

The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world. Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect. All of our North American plants will run the week of April 4, except Flat Rock Assembly Plant,” the company said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Mustang production has been halted. I t was shut down briefly in May 2021 for similar reasons.

Fox Business also reports that the Camaro and Mustang’s chief competitor, the Dodge Challenger, doesn’t seem to have any production slowdown at its Ontario, Canada factory.

Some good news for factory workers at the shuttered plants: T hey will be getting about 75 percent of their compensation due to their union agreement.

Fans of the Mustang and Camaro don’t have to wait too long — the stoppage is expected to only last about a week. Breathe a sigh of relief for all those pony car buyers out there.