The chip shortage has been merciless, and Ford has truly felt the effects. First it hit the F-150. Next the Bronco supply lines, forcing production to halt earlier this year. Now it’s come for Ford’s other horse-badged icon: the Mustang GT500 and Mach 1.

According to representatives from Granger Ford, a dealership in Granger, IA, some Mach 1 and GT500 orders for the 2021 model year are being cancelled, with owners asked to place new orders for 2022. From Zach@Granger, via the Mustang6G forums:

We just received official word today that some Mustangs/GT500s for the 2021 model year will be cancelled because of commomdity shortages. Ford will be rescheduling these orders for 2022. The team at Ford is exploring options to protect retail customers, with more information that will be available soon.



Sorry to say that we are going to have 12 total Mach 1s that were for retail customers get cancelled. @Jay at Granger will be reaching out over the next couple days for our customers who have been impacted by the change.



This is the first time we’ve experienced something like this, in this magnitude and I can certainly understand the frustration of those of you who have ordered. We are going to lock in our discount and I would encourage those of you who visit with Jay to get the 2022 order placed ASAP. It sounds like receipt of the 2022 order will determine timing of delivery.



Again, I appreciate your understanding and patience with this unforseen issue.



Zach﻿



Zach claims that no GT500 orders from Granger were cancelled, but that the dealer has heard of it happening at other locations. The dealer also stated that while they hoped and suspected Ford would “make it right” for 2021 Mach 1 reservation holders, there was no word from Ford as to what that might entail.

Without a reservation, getting a Mach 1 can be near-impossible. Other users in the forum thread claimed they could find the occasional Mach 1 listed online, but that nearly all of them had five-digit dealer markups in-store. A reservation, with a signed purchase agreement, seems to be the only way around these price-gouging tactics — but if reservations disappear, dealers can have their way with pricing.



With any luck, 2021 Mach 1 and GT500 reservation holders will be able to cut to the front of the line for 2022 orders. If the shortages of chips and materials start to lighten up, buyers could be in their Mustangs only a few months late. If not, interested buyers may be forced to deal with dealer markups well into the thousands of dollars.

If it were your reservation, would you wait? Or would you shell out for a pre-shortage car?