Ford Is Ceasing Car Production in Brazil And Closing Three Brazilian Production Plants

Ford is closing down three production plants, along with overall production in Brazil. The Ford Motor Company announced the closures today and provided further details, while reassuring those in the South American market that despite the closures, it remains committed to the region.



Two of the blue oval’s Brazil production lines will be closed effective immediately. The plants in Camaçari and Taubaté will be winding down production, while it’s Troller plant in Horizonte, in the Brazilian state of Ceará, will cease production in the fourth quarter of of 2021.

Ford promises to keep serving the South American market with cars produced in Argentina and Uruguay, where productions of some models will continue. The Ford Ranger is one such model; it’s produced in Argentina.

The press reports cites the blue oval’s CEO, Jim Farley, who said:

“With more than one century in South America and Brazil, we know that these are very difficult but necessary actions to create a healthy and sustainable business. We are moving towards an agile business model with a lighter structure in Brazil and towards providing those clients with some of the best and most exciting cars from our global portfolio. We are also rushing to provide our clients the benefits of connectivity, electrification and autonomous technologies in order to efficiently meet the need for environmentally friendly and future-proof cars.

Ford goes on to emphasize that it will continue to serve the Brazilian market and the only thing shutting down in Brazil is production, but for the South American country, it is an understandably solemn announcement as the closure will affect many of the country’s workers. Ford claims it is coordinating with the affected parties to ameliorate the news.

And this is not the first time that a Brazilian Ford plant has closed. Recall that the carmaker closed its Sao Bernardo do Campo plant last year. The notable difference here is that car production is ceasing in the whole country.

The report also cites Lyle Watters, the president of Ford South America and the International Markets group, who had this to say of the closures:



Besides reducing costs in all business aspects, we oversaw the launch of the Ranger Storm, Territory and Kuga, as well as introduced innovative services for our clients. While these efforts had positive outcomes during the last quarters of the fiscal year, continued unfavorable economic conditions and the additional burden of the pandemic made it clear it was necessary to do so in order to create a sustainable and tenable future.

So, while Farley wasn’t explicit, Watters did note the effect the pandemic had had on the company. Nonetheless, Ford’s center of Product Development in Bahía, and its proving grounds in Tatuí, Sãu Paulo, will remain open. Ford’s regional headquarters there will stay open, too.

The two plants whose production is winding down today will remain in operation only to produce parts needed to bolster spare parts inventories in the country. But vehicle production is shutting down in the plants, and when the country’s dealers run out of the EcoSport, Ka, and Troller T4 models, sales of these will finalize.



Those three models face an uncertain future now, and between these I will mourn the Ka the most, though the Troller T4 is a close second. We’ve reached out to Ford and will provide any updates the carmaker provides.

