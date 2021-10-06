Ford said this Wednesday that it would have two new trims for its Mustang: a (first-ever!) Stealth Edition, and also a California Special but with the GT Performance Package. Sorry, the full name of the Stealth Edition is the Stealth Edition Appearance Package. Ford apparently had a look at all the different trims Dodge makes for Challenger and Charger and decided they wanted in on that too.

The Stealth Edition Appearance Package — seriously, who thought this name was a good idea, just calling it Stealth Edition would have been perfectly fine — includes a blacked-out front and back, also blacked-out wheels. The rear taillights are white. Like this:

The California Special, meanwhile, can now be ordered w ith the GT Performance Package for the first time. That means a stiffer suspension, Brembo brakes, and bigger tires for those who have designs on taking their California Special ‘Stang to the track. The California Special also has, of course, special badging.



The heritage-inspired “GT/CS” side stripe trademark traces from the front fender to the signature rear fender scoop. A California Special badge in Ebony Black and Race Red script adorns the trunk lid, while the honeycomb grille with “GT/CS” badge provides a unique look. A larger front splitter from the GT Performance Package underscores the icon’s handling prowess. A performance rear wing from the GT Performance Package is available for the fastback model, while spoiler delete is standard for the California Special convertible. The California Special wears unique five-spoke 19-inch painted machined wheels. Under the hood, this special edition features a signature strut tower brace with California Special badge atop its 5.0-liter V8 engine.

Ford did not reveal pricing for either trim, though it will probably be in the high 30s, possibly even upwards of $40,000. I guess all the (Ford-created!) hype about the Mustang Mach-E was getting to be too much and the Blue Oval thought everyone needed a reminder that the regular Mustang still exists, too.

