Ford Gives 100 Stores The Go-Ahead To Build Standalone Bronco Dealerships

The return of the Ford Bronco has been met with approval on the behalf of anyone who likes revamped, maneuverable off-road classics, and Ford has been keen to make the most of it. Which now means that we could possibly be seeing Bronco-only dealerships in the very near future. One hundred stores have already taken Ford up on the offer.

This idea actually originated from the dealers themselves, not from Ford, Automotive News reports. That’s because demand is so high that it actually makes sense to invest the money in building a different showroom specifically for the Bronco, Bronco Sport, and all future models or derivatives. And, as a bonus, Ford will be rewarding those dedicated Bronco dealerships with a slightly higher product allocation.

It likely isn’t going to be a bad strategy. Bronco reservations are converting to sales at over 65 percent, which is a pretty impressive statistic, since reservations were placed with a refundable down payment of a mere $100. And the Bronco Sport has sold over 23,000 units so far in the first quarter of 2021.

When you’re dealing with numbers like that, it’s almost a guarantee that you’ll not only see further Bronco models in the future but that Ford is going to milk the hype train for all it’s worth with different trim options and lifestyle merchandise.

The renders Ford provided to Automotive News show a modern but still rustic wood-paneled store that could easily double as a swanky restaurant. There’s a lounge area, a customization center, and space for a few Broncos both inside and out. It’s cute. And the goal is to create a separate space for a popular product but have it still be within the vicinity of a proper Ford dealership in order to keep the brand identity strong.

The first Broncos are scheduled to be delivered this June.