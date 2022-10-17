Remember in Point Break, the scene where the cast is all playing beach football with only the light from their cars illuminating the sand? Apparently, the curmudgeons over at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have decided that sports by headlight are fine, but trying to host a vehicle-illuminated rave is just a bridge too far. At least, that’s what NHTSA is implying with its latest lighting recall for the Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport.

The recall deals with the vehicles’ parking lights, which can apparently flicker when the headlights are turned on due to an issue with the Lighting Control Module. Sure, you could say this is “unsafe” or that it “impairs visibility” and makes you “a hazard to oncoming traffic,” but I prefer the optimistic approach: Ford has democratized rave lighting by installing it, from the factory, on the most popular American vehicle.

The recall affects 8,246 Bronco Sports (Broncoes Sport?) and 77,804 F-150s, all produced between mid-March and late July of this year. The fix is a simple one: J ust replace the bad LED control module with a new, unblinking one. No word on whether Ford will let owners keep the original modules for lightswitch raves, but it’s at least worth asking when you bring your truck in for service.

If you’re curious whether your F-150 or Bronco Sport may be affected (read: too cool to be legally operated on U.S. roads), head over to NHTSA’s website and run your VIN through the recall checker. Even better, look through our entire guide to understanding recalls on your car for advice. And, maybe get one last Sandstorm in before you get the thing fixed.