Ford has some of the hottest cars on the market right now, from sought-after EVs like the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E to stuff everyone wants like the Maverick and Bronco. People are clamoring to get their hands on these vehicles. The downside is that this seller’s market is ripe with greed. Ford knows this, which is why Cars Direct is reporting the automaker has updated its policy regarding brokers and vehicle reselling. The result is harsher penalties for dealers thinking about doing either of those things.

While Ford already has a policy in place regarding this type of thing, the update to the policy involves Ford broadening its definition of what the company thinks a reseller or broker is. The updated definition of the policy, via Cars Direct:



“Brokering includes the utilization of any 3rd party to wholesale, transfer, or otherwise deliver inventory, especially vehicles in high demand (including, but not limited to Raptor, F-150 Lightning, and all specialty vehicles). Additionally, any non-Ford dealer or non-Lincoln dealer that provide vehicle and inventory relocator services, automotive transfer assistance, dealer trade facilitation, and/or any other company by similar name or service, is considered a broker.”

The new definition looks as if it completely covers the entirety of the brokering/reseller business. While Ford has been pretty light on penalties with things like markups and vehicle reservations, the company looks to be getting serious with this policy. Any dealer found violating this policy faces punishment, up to and including losing out on certain vehicle allocations:



“The first offense may result in a 1:1 reduction of future allocation by the amount brokered. The second offense may result in all same model allocation being redirected for the current or next model year.”

That means potentially missing out on any hot products coming. And, with more EVs and a next-gen Mustang coming, hopefully, this will give (at least some!) dealers pause before trying to make a greedier buck.

