Every New Ford Bronco Raptor Now Comes With a Hardcore Off-Roading Class

Even before Ford officially revealed the new Bronco, the automaker announced plans to create a driving program to teach owners how to off-road their new SUVs properly. Unfortunately, Ford decided to call it the Bronco Off-Roadeo, which is one of the more groan-worthy puns ever officially published. But the opportunity to go off-roading will always be cool . And now, there’s a new one just for the Bronco Raptor called the Bronco Off-Roadeo Raptor Experience.

Starting this summer, new Bronco Raptor owners will have the opportunity to head out to Las Vegas to try out what Ford calls “an Ultra4 Racing-inspired, desert-dune conquering and Baja rock-crawling adventure.” The announcement promises a full day with professional instructors on a course designed with input from champions of Baja and the King of the Hammers , as well as Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, Brad Lovell and off-road expert Bob Burns.

Ford says owners will experience a new set of technical trails and off-road obstacles that will help them build their skills and confidence, as well as learn how to get the most out of their Bronco Raptor. They’ll also learn to be responsible off-roaders using principles from the Tread Lightly! organization. And since everything is more fun with a friend, Ford will let participants bring a guest if they’re willing to pay an extra fee.

“There’s never been a high-performance, off-road SUV like Bronco Raptor that you can drive from showroom floor to the most remote and challenging places,” said Dave Bozeman, vice president of Ford’s Customer Service Division and vice president of Enthusiast Vehicles for Ford Blue. “Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo is like the masters- level course of our Off-Roadeo experiences. We’re teaching owners the skills needed to experience every bit of capability from their Bronco Raptor so they can gain confidence and responsible mastery in the outdoors.”

The name may be a little cringeworthy, but at the same time, it sounds like a great opportunity for new Bronco Raptor owners to get a little mud on their tires in a relatively safe environment, and have some fun along the way.