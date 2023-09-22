The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
For Almost $500K, These Orange Aston Martins Can Be Your Whole Personality

Nearly half a million bucks will get you a collection of bright orange Aston Martin’s from the early 2010s.

Lawrence Hodge
Image: Bonhams

If you want to stand out, and I mean truly stand out, and you have a few hundred grand to burn on a collection of cars, you might want to head to the fine auctioneers at Bonhams. In a few weeks, they’ll have a collection of orange Aston Martin’s heading to the auction block.

Called The Orange Collection, it consists of every single car in Aston Martin’s lineup from 2010. According to Bonhams, the cars were commissioned by a private buyer, who wanted every single one to be painted in the same hue of Tangerine Orange —though it’s really more of a Cheeto Orange. Each car has matching orange leather interiors with tan carpeting.

With these being Astons from just over a decade ago, they’re all relatively cheap for what they are. Each one has just a few hundred miles on them, or delivery miles, between 70 and 235, according to Robb Report. The collection is interesting in that whoever it was that had these cars made, he really wanted every car Aston sold.

2011 Aston Martin DB9 Coupe
Image: Bonhams
There’s coupe and convertible versions of the DB9 that are going for $63,000-$95,000.

2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
Image: Bonhams

A V8 Vantage coupe and convertible going for $42,000-$63,000.

2010 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe
Image: Bonhams
A V12 Vantage going for $53,000-$85,000.

2010 Aston Martin Rapide
Image: Aston Martin
And a Rapide for $42,000-$63,000.

2010 Aston Martin DBS Coupe
Image: Bonhams
The crown jewels of the collection however are a pair of DBSs (one coupe and one convertible) going for $85,000-$120,000. A 5.9-liter V12 with 510 horsepower for that kind of money is a pretty good deal.

Bonhams is holding the auction on October 8 in Le Zoute, Belgium. While each car is listed and can be purchased separately, if you’re feeling wild, the whole collection can be purchased for just under half a million bucks. Then you can be an entirely new person. 