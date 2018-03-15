Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty)

The main span of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University constructed as recently as Saturday has collapsed, reportedly leaving “multiple” people dead and crushing cars underneath.



The span had been rapidly installed in less than a day, following months of planning, according to a story in the Miami Herald. The bridge was expected to open in 2019.

“Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation significantly reduced the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction,” the Herald reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it to collapse. One of the companies involved in the project, Munilla Construction Management, said in a statement on Facebook that it’s “doing everything we can to assist.”

“We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way,” MCM said.

FIU advised on Twitter to avoid the area, while police worked to secure the scene. A Herald reporter at the scene said police had confirmed “multiple deaths.”

The university said in a brief statement that it was “shocked and saddened about the tragic events” that were unfolding at the scene.

“At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information,” the statement said. “We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene.”

The university highlighted the span in a video last week, calling it the “first-of-its-kind” and saying it was “about building bridge and student safety.” The 174-foot span weighed 950 tons and was built using so-called Accelerated Bridge Construction Methods that were designed by the university’s Accelerated Bridge Construction University Transportation Center.

“This method of construction reduces potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions,” the university said in a press release on Saturday. “The main span of the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge was installed in a few hours with limited disruption to traffic over this weekend.”

This post is being updated as we get more.